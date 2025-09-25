Priyanka Vadra in Bihar on Friday; to attend women's conclave in Patna, rally at Motihari

Patna, Sep 25 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra will be in Bihar on Friday for a day-long tour during which she is scheduled to interact with women self-help groups and address a rally, a senior party leader said here on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Congress legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan at a press conference, where he was joined by AICC general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain and BPCC president Rajesh Kumar, among others.

"Priyanka Vadra will take part in a Mahila Samvad here around noon. At 3 pm, she will be in Motihari to address a public meeting", said Khan.

This would be Vadra's second visit to the state in about a month.

Her last trip was in August for the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' that saw her brother Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, cover a distance of over 1,300 km, across 25 districts, within a fortnight. PTI NAC MNB