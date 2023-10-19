Priyanka Vadra talking about ‘family politics’ funniest thing, BRS MLC Kavitha hits back

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI) Hitting back at the comment made by AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday said the Congress leader has no right to talk about “family politics”.

Speaking to reporters in Armoor, about 180 KM from here, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter cited the popular saying "People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones", directing the comment at Priyanka and saying she must look within.

Priyanka in a public rally on Wednesday at Mulugu slammed the KCR government saying the people of Telangana dreamt that there will be social justice, but three of the ministers in Telangana are from the chief minister's family itself.

“Priyanka Gandhi Ji, the great great granddaughter of Motilal Nehru Ji, great granddaughter of Jawahar Lal Nehru Ji, granddaughter of Indira Gandhi Ji and daughter of Rajiv Gandhi Ji, is talking about family politics. This is the funniest thing I have heard in the whole election campaign,” Kavitha said.

MLC and former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad Kalvakuntla Kavitha is in the parliamentary constituency to celebrate Bathukamma with the people. PTI GDK ANE