Priyanka, Venugopal hold meeting with UP Cong leaders; preparations for Dec 14 Delhi rally discussed

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting on Thursday with all the office bearers and key leaders of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit to discuss future programmes and strategies, including preparations for a December 14 rally against "vote chori" in Delhi.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai and AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Avinash Pande, among others, participated in the meeting.

Sources said Priyanka Gandhi and Venugopal urged the leaders to mobilise people for the December 14 rally and step up efforts for the party's future programmes and strategies.

The Congress has announced that it will hold a rally at the Ramlila Maidan here on December 14 against alleged "vote chori" (vote theft).

It has alleged that the Election Commission (EC) is now a "blatantly partisan player" that is "completely destroying" the very concept of a level-playing field for all political parties during elections.

The Congress has collected more than five crore signatures of people expressing their "anger and resentment" against the "vote chori" perpetrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in "collusion" with the EC. PTI ASK RC