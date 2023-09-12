Priyanka visits flood-hit areas in Himachal's Kullu, asks Centre to extend help to state

Shimla: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the Centre to rise above "party politics" and extend help to calamity-hit Himachal Pradesh, while lauding the spirit with which the people and state government are facing the situation.

Gandhi, who visited flood-affected areas of Kullu district and reviewed relief and restoration works, also said that people in the state have come forward to donate for those hit by natural calamities and even did 'shram dan' (physical labour) to open roads washed out by rains or blocked by landslides.

The Centre should also help with the same feeling and rise above party politics without taking into consideration whether there is a Congress or BJP government in the state, she added.

The Congress leader visited affected areas on her way to Manali from Kullu, including the Sangam Bridge at Bhuntar which was damaged by the overflowing Beas river following heavy rains in July, and interacted with the flood victims at the Aloo ground in Manali.

Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains had wreaked havoc in Kullu and Mandi districts on July 14 and 15.

Gandhi, who arrived at the Bhuntar airport in Kullu this morning, earlier spoke with Congress workers and local growers about apple production, transportation and rates of apple boxes offered by the Adani group.

The Congress leader had recently alleged that apple boxes in Himachal Pradesh are being sold at one third rates after the Adani Group released the procurement price, and asked why the prime minister is not doing anything for them.

Gandhi was accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, State Congress chief, who is also the sitting Congress MP from Mandi Parliament constituency, and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

The Congress leader will also visit Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of Rs 8,679 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till September 11.

Over 260 people have died in rain-related incidents, according to the state emergency operation centre.

As many as 165 landslides and 72 flash floods were reported during the monsoon season. Out of the 111 deaths in landslides, 94 were reported in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts, while 18 out of 19 deaths due to flash floods were also witnessed in these districts.

Chief Minister Sukhu has pegged the losses at Rs 12,000 crore and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the calamity in Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster.