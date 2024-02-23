Priyanka Gandhi will join Nyay Yatra in Moradabad, cover remaining UP leg

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad on Saturday and will be part of it for the remainder of its Uttar Pradesh leg over the weekend.

Advertisment

She was to participate in the yatra when it entered Uttar Pradesh in Chandauli but could not do so because of ill health and subsequent hospitalisation.

The Congress general secretary will join the yatra when it resumes from Moradabad on Saturday and will remain with the yatra during its leg in western Uttar Pradesh.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi would join Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 24, her office said.

Advertisment

She would accompany Rahul Gandhi from Moradabad and travel through Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, concluding at Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday, the party said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to join the yatra in Agra on February 25.

The yatra will resume on the morning of February 24 from Moradabad and after traversing through key western Uttar Pradesh districts will culminate in Dholpur in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Advertisment

The Congress has said February 26 to March 1 will be break days for the yatra to enable Rahul Gandhi to fulfil his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University in the UK on February 27 and February 28, and also to enable him to attend other important meetings in New Delhi.

The yatra will once again resume from Dholpur at 2 pm on March 2.

It will then cover Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur, and Ujjain among other districts in Madhya Pradesh.

At 2 pm on March 5, Rahul Gandhi will have darshan at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. He last had this darshan on November 29, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.