Priyanshi Rawat tops U'khand Board class 10 examination

Pithoragarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Priyanshi Rawat, a student of Government Inter College, Gangolihat, topped in the Uttarakhand board class 10 examination.

As per the result announced by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education on Tuesday, Priyanshi scored 500 out of 500 marks.

Priyanshi, who is staying with her parents these days in Berinag town of Pithoragarh district, told reporters that she studied for four to five hours daily.

Asked about her goal in life, she said she wants to become an Indian Air Force officer.

"I have always dreamed of joining the IAF," she said.

Acting is Priyanshi's hobby. She played Lord Ram in an all women's Ramlila staged recently in her town.

"Acting is her hobby. She has proved it by acting as Ram in the recently concluded all women's Ramlila in Berinag," said her father Rajesh Rawat, a businessman.

Shivam Maletha from Rudraprayag stood second by obtaining 498 marks and Ayush of Pauri third with 495 marks.

Piyush Kholiya from Almora topped in class 12 examination with 488 out of 500 marks. PTI Corr ALM AS AS