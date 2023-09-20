Prized Bangladeshi Hilsa to hit Indian markets before Durga Puja

Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) The Bangladesh government on Wednesday gave permission to traders to sell nearly 4,000 metric tons of Hilsa fish to India ahead of the festive Durga Puja season.

The Hilsa from Bangladesh's Padma and Meghna rivers and from Chandpur where the two rivers meet has long been prized by Hilsa connoisseurs as among the tastiest of fishes.

Dhaka's Chief Controller of Imports and Exports issued licences to 79 exporters who would be able to export 50 metric tons of Hilsa each.

"India is our closest neighbour. As in previous years, Bangladesh will open up export of Hilsa to India ahead of the Durga Puja," the neighbouring country's diplomats posted in Kolkata said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken an initiative a few years ago to allow exports of Hilsa ahead of the Durga Puja on a request by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as part of what is now referred to as 'Hilsa diplomacy'.

Mintu Pal, 42, a wholesale dealer of marine products here said, "Padma Hilsa gets snapped up in the market regardless of the price. This export by Bangladesh ahead of the Pujas will make the market buoyant despite the large quantities being offered as they will pull up prices and demand in any case goes up in this season." While most of the prized Hilsa from Bangladesh will be taken up by markets in West Bengal, traders said significant quantities will also be sold in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai for fish lovers there.

Officials said all exports will have to be completed by October 30 as fishing for Hilsa is paused for some time from October 12 to allow the fish to breed. PTI SUS JRC ACD