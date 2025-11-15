Pro-Bengali outfit in Siliguri seeks removal of dual-state voters from electoral rolls

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) A pro-Bengali advocacy organisation on Saturday took out a rally in Siliguri demanding that those having voter ID cards in two states, including West Bengal, be identified and their names deleted from the electoral rolls here.

The rally, organised by Bangla Pokkho and led by its general secretary Garga Chatterjee, also pressed for the implementation of a five-point charter of demands, including the establishment of an AIIMS in Jalpaiguri and a hospital of the standard of Kolkata’s SSKM in north Bengal.

"If someone happens to be the voter in two states - including West Bengal - his name will have to be struck off from electoral rolls in Bengal in the SIR exercise," the rallyists demanded.

Other demands include a local train network in Siliguri, another AIIMS at Domohini in Jalpaiguri, sealing of the Indo–Nepal border to prevent entry of outsiders, super-speciality hospitals in Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar or Cooch Behar, and central financial assistance for flood-affected north Bengal.

"We want to voice the grievances and issues faced by the 'bhumiputras' (son and daughter of land) of north Bengal, including the Rajbanshis," Chatterrjee said as the raally covered different parts of Siliguri. PTI SUS MNB