Pro-BJP outfit takes out protest rally in Kolkata over Bengal govt's 2025 Durga Puja carnival

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday led a rally in Kolkata, protesting against the West Bengal government’s decision to hold the 2025 edition of the Durga Puja carnival, despite 12 rain-related deaths in and around the metropolis on September 23.

The rally, called by BJP-backed cultural organisation 'Khola Haowa', saw the participation of senior party leaders like Arjun Singh and Sajal Ghosh, besides hundreds of supporters.

Following a petition by the organisation, the Calcutta High Court granted permission for the protest rally, after the Kolkata Police had refused the go-ahead for it.

"While 12 people died after coming in contact with exposed live electric wires in waterlogged streets, the chief minister has been keeping busy inaugurating Durga Puja pandals, attending fests, hosting fairs... and now this carnival. We want the resignation of (CM) Mamata Banerjee," Adhikari told reporters, after the march started from College Square area here.

"None of the deaths occurred due to drowning. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation takes care of the lamp posts, which were the source of electrocution. Why has no action been taken against KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim? Why has he not been arrested?" he said.

The rally ended in Esplanade area of the city.

Later, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya told reporters at the party office: "The CM should, all the more, not have attended the carnival, following the reports of deaths of so many people in Darjeeling Hills earlier in the day. This shows the indifferent and insensitive attitude of the TMC-led government." At least 18 people, including several children, died and several others were injured as incessant rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Mirik and Darjeeling hills in the northern part of West Bengal on Sunday, sweeping away homes, damaging roads and cutting off several remote hamlets, officials said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the remarks of the BJP leaders, Trinamool Congress (TMC) state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the saffron party was indulging in “cheap politics over the deaths”, and trying to tarnish the state's image by taking out a protest rally on the day of the carnival, “which has become an international event, drawing tourists from abroad”.

Around 116 award-winning Durga Puja committees are taking part in the carnival, which got underway in the afternoon. The event was first organised by the state government in 2016. PTI SUS RBT