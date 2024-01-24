Pro-Congress govt employees and teachers in Kerala stage strike

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 24 (PTI) Work in government offices in Kerala was partially disrupted on Wednesday due to a strike initiated by opposition employees' unions, highlighting a range of demands.

Officials said a section of government employees and teachers, associated with opposition Congress-UDF unions, abstained from work in the state as part of a symbolic strike.

They were protesting mainly against the alleged delay by the government in the disbursement of various benefits including dearness allowance, and demanding the reinstatement of leave surrender and withdrawal of contributory pension scheme, among others.

Taking a tough stand, the Left government in the state imposed 'dies non' (no work no pay) on the employees participating in the opposition-backed agitation.

One day salary of the agitating employees would be deducted and no leave except under emergency situations would be granted on Wednesday, according to a government order issued in this regard.

However, opposition employees unions claimed that hundreds of teachers and government staffers belonging to various state-run offices and departments were taking part in the day-long strike defying the 'no work no pay' order imposed by the government.

"Not just the members of our unions, but other employees are also participating in the strike. The situation of government employees in the state is pathetic," a union leader told PTI.

The exact number of those who participated in the agitation would be available only later, he said.

Several employees of the Secretariat, the administrative hub here, also refrained from duties as a mark of protest. PTI LGK ROH