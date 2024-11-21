Pro-incumbency led to rise in vote percentage in Maharashtra; Mahayuti will form govt: Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday attributed the rise in the voting percentage in the state assembly polls to "pro-incumbency" and the feeling of "affinity" the voters had towards the Mahayuti government.

The increase in the voter turnout would benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ruling allies, he said, expressing confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would form the next government in the state.

An estimated 65 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Maharashtra assembly elections held on Wednesday. The figures are provisional, election officials said, adding that 61.74 per cent of polling was recorded in the 2019 assembly elections in the state.

In the assembly polls, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance made a determined bid to retain power, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition hopes to continue its good showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Fadnavis said, "The voting percentage in Maharashtra has increased, and whenever this happens, it favours BJP and alliance parties. We expect that it will benefit us and we will form a government."

When asked about the possible reasons behind the rise in the voter turnout, he said, "I feel the percentage of voting increased due to pro-incumbency and the feeling of affinity that voters have for the government." Also, it cannot be ignored that the rise in the turnout of women voters was possibly due to the Ladki Bahin scheme, he added.

When asked about most exit polls predicting victory for the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra while some gave an edge to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, Fadnavis said party spokespersons and not leaders talk on the subject of exit polls.

Replying to a query on the chief minister's post, the senior BJP leader said all three Mahayuti constituents - BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP - will discuss the matter together and take an appropriate decision.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement in which he demanded immediate arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani after the latter was charged in the US for alleged bribery and fraud, Fadnavis said Gandhi speaks everyday and there was nothing big in it.