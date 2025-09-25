Pro-Kannada organisation stages protest against 'Hindi imposition'

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (PTI) Members of a pro-Kannada organisation stormed into a five-star hotel here on Thursday, protesting against what they termed the imposition of Hindi in the name of 'Rajbhasha'.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' Rajbhasha Samiti had organised a "Hindi Promotion Meeting" at the five-star hotel, attended by six Members of Parliament, when the protesters entered, according to sources.

Raising slogans against the event, the activists alleged that the meeting was an attempt to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.

The sudden protest created tense moments at the venue before police intervened.

High Grounds police rushed to the spot and detained several activists for entering the venue without prior intimation. PTI GMS KH