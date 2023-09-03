Pro-Kannada outfits stage protests against release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu

Mandya, Sep 3 (PTI) Continuing the agitation against the release of Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, a pro-Kannada activist on Sunday warned of blocking the borders and stopping the screening of Tamil movies in the state.

The activist also asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to "take away all the Tamils from Bengaluru" because they too consume water sourced from Cauvery river.

All of Karnataka has to stand as one unit by speaking in one voice, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) convener Vatal Nagaraj told reporters in Mandya.

All pro-Kannada organisations and pro-farmer outfits should hit the streets in protest, he stated.

"I am warning you, Stalin. Don't you think Tamils living in Bengaluru drink Cauvery water? If you want Cauvery water, then take away all the Tamils from here," Nagaraj alleged.

"We warn you (Stalin). We will block the borders. We will stop Tamil movies," Nagaraj said cautioning Stalin with carrying out the move.

Meanwhile, Kannada Sene activists staged a protest at Factory Circle and Sanjay Circle in Mandya district upset over the release of water to Tamil Nadu.

The activists waving Kannada flags took out a bike rally. Raising slogans, they condemned the state government for releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

The principal opposition BJP too staged demonstrations against the state government and raised slogans like 'Injustice' and 'Save Cauvery'. Children too participated in the agitation near Cauvery river at Srirangapatna.

Following the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directive, Karnataka is releasing 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu on a daily basis from its reservoirs. PTI GMS HDA