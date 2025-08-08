Pro-Khalistan graffiti found at 3 locations in Amritsar: Juvenile among 2 held

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Punjab Police Friday apprehended two people including a juvenile after pro-Khalistan slogans appeared at three locations in Amritsar city.

USA-based head of banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannu claimed responsibility for the act in a video on social media, police said.

Amritsar Commissionerate Police cracked the graffiti case, with the arrest of two accused persons, including a minor, within 24 hours, said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

The slogans appeared at three locations in Amritsar city on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Jashanpreet Singh (22), a resident of Dargabad village in Batala and a 17-years-old boy, the DGP said.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that both the arrested were in contact with foreign-based Shamsher Singh alias Shera Maan, who directed them to carry out the act on instructions from Pannu.

The duo executed the act after receiving instructions and designs via social media mobile-app Snapchat, but the promised payment was never made, the DGP said.

He added that further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the the two were lured into spraying Pro-Khalistan slogans in exchange for monetary rewards, which were never delivered.

Probe has revealed that Jashanpreet along with the minor purchased spray paint from Batala and executed the graffiti, later sharing photographs of the vandalism with Shera Maan as proof, he added.

In this regard, three separate FIRs have been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act at Police Stations' Cantonment, Division-A and Civil Lines, he said.