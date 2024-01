New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Ahead of Republic Day, pro-Khalistan graffiti was found written on a wall in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Friday.

A senior officer said an FIR was registered in connection with the incident on Tuesday and police were verifying the facts of the case.

Earlier this month, similar graffiti was found on a pillar in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar. PTI NIT IJT IJT