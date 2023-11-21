Advertisment
#National

Pro-Khalistan graffiti on Delhi flyover: Police detain Haryana youth, raids underway in Punjab

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
21 Nov 2023
Pro-Khalistan graffiti on Delhi flyover

Now whitewashed pro-Khalistan graffiti on Delhi flyover

New Delhi: Almost two months after pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a flyover here, Delhi Police's Special Cell has detained a youth from Haryana, according to sources.

Advertisment

The detained youth is suspected of having painted graffiti in Delhi and other parts of India at the behest of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice, the police sources said on Tuesday.

Raids are underway in Punjab, they said.

Police had registered an FIR on September 27 after pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans were found on the Kashmere Gate flyover.

#Gurpatwant Singh Pannun #Khalistani #Sikhs for Justice #Khalistan graffiti on Delhi flyover #Kashmere Gate flyover
Advertisment
Subscribe