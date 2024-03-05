''Pro-Pak slogan'' case: BJP demands Syed Naseer Hussain be named in FIR

Belagavi: The BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday demanded that Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain be named in the FIR registered in connection with the case of raising 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans and said it would request the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar not to allow him to take oath as member of the House till investigation is completed.

Advertisment

Three people have been arrested for allegedly chanting pro-Pakistan slogans during victory celebrations in the corridors of 'Vidhana Soudha' after Hussain was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka in the February 27 elections.

BJP State President and MLA B Y Vijayendra said the government would not have made the arrests had the party not released the investigation report by a private forensic science laboratory (FSL) on the "pro-Pakistan slogan shouting" video .

"Naseer Hussain should be included as the fourth accused in the case pertaining to raising the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan," Vijayendra told reporters here, as he alleged that the police dropped his name from the FIR.

"Public representatives and members of the Rajya Sabha take an oath to uphold the Constitution and protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Till the investigation is completed, Hussain should not take oath," he said.

"We are going to write a letter today on behalf of the BJP to the Vice President who is the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in this regard. BJP will force Hussain not to take oath till the investigation is completed," Vijayendra said He sought to know why the government is not making public the report of the state-run FSL on the incident. He also demanded that the names of the "masterminds of the conspiracy" be made public.