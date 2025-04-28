Pro-Pak social media accounts falsely claiming docs on Indian Army's preparedness leaked: PIB

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday flagged that some pro-Pakistan social media accounts are falsely claiming that 'confidential documents' related to the preparedness of the Indian Army have been "leaked".

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check dubbed these documents as "fake".

This comes amid heightened tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam. On April 22, terrorists shot dead 26 people, mostly tourists, at a meadow in Baisaran of south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

A day after the brazen attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had firmed up New Delhi's retaliatory measures, directed the security forces to maintain "high vigil" and resolved to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice.

PIB Fact Check in its post on X said, "Pro-Pakistan social media accounts are falsely claiming that confidential documents related to the preparedness of the #IndianArmy have been leaked. #PIBFactCheck These documents are #FAKE Please avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information".

The Ministry of Defence on Sunday cautioned that a "misleading" message is doing the rounds on WhatsApp claiming that the government has opened a bank account seeking donations for the modernisation of the Indian Army.

In a statement, the ministry debunked the message and urged people to "remain cautious and not fall prey to such fraudulent messages".

The PIB Fact Check had also alerted people about this "misleading" message with a post on X on Sunday. PTI KND RT RT