Pro-Palestine rally: CPI (M) hails IUML

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (PTI) Amidst speculation over the Indian Union League Muslim League's participation in a Left-sponsored pro-Palestine solidarity rally, the ruling CPI (M) on Friday hailed IUML and said it has always adopted a dignified approach in matters concerning the country's interests.

IUML is a significant coalition partner in the opposition Congress-headed UDF.

CPI (M) central committee member A K Balan said though the Marxist party has political differences with the IUML, they have always extended strong and positive response to the Left stand in the matters with regard to the people and the country.

He praised the opposition ally in the wake of positive response from senior IUML leaders towards a reported invitation extended by the ruling party to take part in a pro-Palestine rally to be organised by them later in the month.

IUML general secretary PMA Salam and party veteran E T Mohammed Basheer indicated willingness to take part in the event.

Basheer reportedly said on Thursday they would be happy to participate in the rally if they were invited while Salam also responded in a similar lines on Saturday.

However, the IUML general secretary also made it clear a final decision in this regard would be taken after holding discussions within the party leadership.

To a question, Salam also said there was no need to discuss about the CPI (M) invite in the UDF as it was not a political programme.

Balan said through this, the IUML has announced that they are not a "ragbag" in the hands of the Congress party.

The League has taken a strong political decision in this regard though it would not go down well with its coalition partner, Congress, he said.

"The IUML has always adopted a dignified approach in the matters affecting the interest of the country," he said.

The Left leader said the CPI (M) had invited them in a programme in connection with the Uniform Civil Code also earlier.

But, as a UDF ally, the stand taken by the League was that how could they act against what the front had decided, Balan said.

The League's stand in the latest issue " will have a far-reaching impact in Kerala politics," the leader added.

Meanwhile, KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran landed in trouble for a remark which he made while reacting to the statements of IUML leaders.

"One need not start barking from now just because they want to become a dog in their next life," he told reporters who sought his reaction on the matter.

As the remark triggered a row, he later sought to clarify that his statement was not intended at IUML and his words were distorted to create a controversy. PTI LGK SA