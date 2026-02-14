Pro-people governance reflected in 1,000 days: Siddaramaiah

Haveri (Karnataka), Feb 14 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that his government had set records in welfare delivery and economic growth, asserting that its 1,000 days in office reflected its commitment to inclusive development.

The CM inaugurated the government's 1,000-day celebration and a programme to distribute title deeds to one lakh beneficiaries, organised jointly by the district administration and the Revenue Department.

"We are distributing title deeds to one lakh beneficiaries for the second time through the Revenue Department. So far, we have created a record by distributing title deeds to 2.20 lakh families," he said on the occasion.

"It is our pro-people government that has made the state's GDP number one in the country. The state is also moving at record speed in GST tax collection," he said, presenting data to substantiate the claim.

Siddaramaiah said his government has completed two years and nine months. "Out of the 590 promises made, we have fulfilled 243 promises. The remaining promises will also be fulfilled in the remaining term," he claimed.

Referring to his previous tenure, he said that even during 2013-18, the Congress government fulfilled all promises made and implemented 30 additional promises not mentioned in the manifesto, thereby creating a record of "walking the talk".

The chief minister said that so far, through the guarantee schemes, the state government has availed direct benefits to the tune of Rs 1.18 lakh crore to the people of the state.

"Our government has successfully completed 1,000 days in office. Only the Congress government walks the talk," Siddaramaiah stated.

He added that his government believes in inclusive development for people of all castes, religions and languages, and is committed to reducing inequality.

"The government completed 1,000 days on February 13. Our achievement convention during these 1,000 days reflects our commitment. We stand for the poor, Dalits, backward classes, minorities, women and workers," Siddaramaiah reiterated.

He assured that district demands would be addressed after reviewing the state's financial position.

Praising Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Siddaramaiah said there had been "revolutionary progress" in the department after he took charge.

Targeting the BJP, the chief minister said the party, which failed to fulfil its promises while in power, was spreading negative propaganda that the state treasury is empty.

Citing opinions expressed by economists, including Amartya Sen and Abhijit Banerjee, as well as studies by newspapers and universities, Siddaramaiah said the BJP indulging in misleading the people was condemnable.

The CM alleged that the BJP did nothing for four years when it was in power in the state from 2019 to 2023.

"The Central government is doing injustice to the state by not providing adequate grants. Our successful 1,000 days of governance stand testimony to our pro-people commitment," he said.

The chief minister claimed that these achievements had been accomplished despite what he termed injustice by the Centre.

Alleging financial injustice, he said the central government had caused financial injustice to the state. Due to shortfalls in GST compensation, the state had suffered a loss of Rs 12,000 crore to 15,000 crore.

"We are not getting our rightful share. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs 15,000 crore is yet to be released. If this grant is provided, many development works can be taken up across the state," Siddaramaiah said.

He accused former Chief Minister and current MP Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar of not even speaking in Delhi against the injustice being done to the state.

During the programme, officers were honoured for their outstanding performance.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ministers, MLAs and leaders were present. PTI GMS KH