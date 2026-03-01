Pro-TMC civil society platform accuses EC of planned SIR deletions in Bengal

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) A TMC-leaning civil society platform on Sunday alleged a "sinister conspiracy" to remove 1.25 crore names from West Bengal’s electoral rolls and accused the EC of carrying out a "planned purge" under the guise of the SIR exercise.

The organisation, Desh Bachao Ganmancha (Save the Nation), claimed that after the final phase of special intensive revision (SIR), around 1.25 crore "ordinary citizens" could face deletion from the voter list, while nearly 70 lakh names remain under dispute.

"Between the first draft of the SIR and the final list published on Saturday, it has been indicated that 1.25 crore names may be deleted. On what basis are these names being struck off? What scrutiny has been conducted? There is no clear logic or transparency," former state labour and agriculture minister and senior 'Ganmancha' member Purnendu Bose said.

He further claimed that under the SIR norms, only deceased voters, those who have shifted residence, and women who have changed addresses after marriage can be removed or transferred, based on proper documentation.

"In cases of suspected voters, it is the Election Commission's responsibility to establish with proof that someone is an illegal voter. Instead, the commission has shifted the burden of proving citizenship to ordinary people. This is harassment," he said.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier stated that 1.36 crore names would be deleted through this SIR process. Now the figure being discussed is close to that. Is this not a pre-planned exercise by the central government and the EC?" he asked.

Senior academic Syed Tanveer Nasreen alleged that certain districts, including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Malda, Murshidabad and Purba Bardhaman, were being "selectively targeted".

"These are districts with high voter populations, a large number of Assembly constituencies and significant minority and women voters. Altogether, around 140 MLAs come from these regions. The intention appears to be political capture," she claimed.

The platform also referred to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement that she would stage a dharna on March 6 against the way names were being deleted under the SIR process. PTI SUS MNB