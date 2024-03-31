Pro-TMC forum of intellectuals on 2-week campaign trail

Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) A pro-Trinamool Congress forum of intellectuals launched a two-week long campaign from Saturday to canvass support for party candidates ahead of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections beginning from April 19.

Advertisment

The ‘Desh Bachao Gana Manch’ (Save Country People’s Platform) consists of singers Pratul Mukhopadhyay, Nachiketa Chakraborty, Sobhan Sundar Basu and others.

“We want the defeat of undemocratic, authoritarian, communal forces in the coming Lok Sabha polls and want to tell people there is no alternative to TMC,” one of the forum members said.

Their campaign on Saturday covered areas like Kolkata airport, Haroa and Baruipur.

In the coming days, they will travel to places such as Canning, Kalyani, Krishnanagar, Jangipur, Malda, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Suri, Bolpur, Asansol, Durgapur and Hooghly crisscrossing northern and southern parts of the state.

The campaign by the intellectuals will continue till April 13. PTI SUS NN