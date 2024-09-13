Pro-TMC intellectuals voice concern over continued ‘cease work’ by junior doctors

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) A forum of pro-TMC intellectuals on Friday expressed concern that the continued ‘cease work’ by junior doctors for over a month is affecting the healthcare sector in West Bengal.

Holding a press conference, members of 'Desh Bachao Gano Manch' (Save the Country platform) quoted the state health department figure that claimed 27 people have so far died for alleged lack of treatment at state hospitals during the agitation of the medics.

Family members of several deceased persons were present at the press meet.

Junior doctors have been on ‘cease work’ since August 9 after the body of a post-graduate trainee, who was raped and murdered, was found in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The medics are demanding justice for the victim and stronger security measures at medical establishments.

While everyone in the state demands arrest of all those involved in the crime, the subsequent agitation should not lead to such situation where ordinary people would die in government hospitals for lack of treatment, the forum said in a statement.

The forum members also wondered whether insisting on live streaming of the meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was more important than solving the contentious issue in an amicable manner.

The medics had gone to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ on September 12 to hold talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the RG Kar impasse. The meeting, however, did not take place as the state government did not agree to live-streaming the talks as demanded by junior doctors.

TMC leader and former minister Purnendu Basu, Dr Siddhartha Gupta, singer Saikat Mitra, diector-actor Sudeshna Roy were among those present at the press conference. PTI SUS NN