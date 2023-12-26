Advertisment
Pro-Vidarbha state activists to launch indefinite hunger strike from Dec 27

NewsDrum Desk
26 Dec 2023
Nagpur, Dec 26 (PTI) Leaders of Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS) will sit on an indefinite hunger strike in Nagpur on Wednesday demanding the creation of a separate Vidarbha state, a party leader said.

Six leaders of VRAS will launch the hunger strike at Samvidhan Square, former MLA Wamanrao Chatap told reporters on Tuesday.

"We want a separate Vidarbha state to come into existence before December 31, 2023. The Union government should grant statehood to Vidarbha under section 3 of the Constitution," he said. PTI COR NSK

