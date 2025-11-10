Proactive policing, community connect, EC initiatives help achieve historic voter turnout: Bihar DGP

Patna, Nov 10 (PTI) Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar said proactive policing, improved community connect, and initiatives taken by the Election Commission are the main reasons behind the "historic" voter turnout in the first phase of the assembly polls.

The identification of potential criminals and their areas of operation in advance, adequate deployment of forces, and prompt action have not only helped the police build up strong relations with people, but also instilled confidence among voters, he said.

Bihar recorded the "highest ever" voter turnout of over 65 per cent in the polling across 121 constituencies in the first phase of the assembly elections.

Talking to PTI, the director general of police said, “Proactive policing, improved police-community relations, developmental works carried out by the state government, and the initiatives taken by the EC are the main reasons behind the historic turnout”.

No violence took place during the first round of polling on November 6, he asserted.

“Now we are fully prepared for the second phase of polls, which will take place on Tuesday. Adequate security personnel have been deployed in all 122 assembly seats to ensure free and fair elections," Kumar said.

Besides, sufficient security personnel have been deployed in areas where the first phase of polling took place to ensure "law and order and foolproof poll-related security arrangements".

"Altogether, around 4 lakh security personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure violence-free, smooth and fair assembly polls," the DGP said.

The districts going to polls on November 11 are West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj, and all these share borders with Nepal.

“Strict vigil is being maintained in districts bordering Nepal. We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands. Law enforcement agencies are ensuring that ECI’s guidelines are strictly followed in the state," said the DGP.

Kumar said that no personnel have been dropped by helicopters in polling booths for the first time in Bihar.

"Since the road infrastructure has remarkably improved in the state, especially in rural areas, we decided to send security personnel, who are engaged in poll duty, to remote areas by road. They are reaching their centres of deployment by road," he said.

Besides, there is no requirement to relocate polling booths, for the first time in Bihar, as Maoist activities have "substantially declined" in the state, the DGP said.

"We are ensuring full safety and security of the electorates in sensitive areas. The Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of Bihar Police, comprising commandos of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF), are also on stand-by to deal with emergencies, security breaches, and other critical incidents”, he added. PTI PKD BDC