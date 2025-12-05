Probationer sub inspector arrested for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in Faridabad

Faridabad, Dec 5 (PTI) The joint team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ambala and Kurukshetra arrested a probationer sub inspector posted at the Dhauj police station in Faridabad after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, said an ACB official.

It is alleged that the accused probationer sub inspector, Sumit Kumar, had already accepted Rs 1 lakh. The complainant also alleged that SHO Naresh Yadav of the Dhauj police station extorted Rs 15 lakh from him. The ACB team has started an investigation into the role of the SHO, he added. PTI COR MNK MNK