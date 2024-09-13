Probe agencies misused in last 10 years against political opponents: Cong after Kejriwal gets bail

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) On a day the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress on Friday alleged that probe agencies have been misused in the last 10 years for targeting political opponents.

The Congress said despite the misuse of the probe agencies, the people have given the BJP a befitting reply by bringing it down to 240 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The opposition party's remarks came after the Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy 'scam', saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Asked about the Supreme Court granting bail to Kejriwal and comparing CBI to "caged parrot", Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "I don't want to comment on this per se but I would only say that in the last 10 years, agencies have been misused against political opponents." "So what is the doubt that you misuse ED, CBI and IT department and have been doing so for the last 10 years. There are so many people languishing in jails without a trial because Narendra Modi and Amit Shah do not like their faces," Shrinate said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

"It is a good intervention but the court should take cognisance suo motu that for years people are languishing because Narendra Modi and Amit Shah do not like their faces. Which law says that you cannot get bail?" she said.

She accused the government of threatening people and indulging in the politics of vendetta.

"They have misused agencies but people have given them a befitting reply. They were talking about 400 and were reduced to 240 and are standing on crutches," Shrinate said.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED in the excise policy case on March 21, was granted interim bail on May 10 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls and has been in jail since June 2 when he surrendered.

The top court directed Kejriwal not to make any public comment on the merits of the case and added that terms and conditions as imposed in the ED case would also be applicable here.

The top court, while granting him bail in the ED case, had said Kejriwal cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat and not sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction. It said completion of trial was unlikely to occur in the immediate future and rejected the apprehension of tampering by Kejriwal.