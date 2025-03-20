Probe begins after 3-month-old child dies in Bhiwandi; FIR mentions malnourishment

Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) Police in Bhiwandi in Thane district have begun a probe after a 3-month-old child died allegedly due to malnourishment, an official said on Thursday.

The child, who used to remain ill since birth and was being given medicines, died on March 10 after being rushed in a critical condition from IGM Hospital to Thane civil hospital, said the Bhiwandi town police station official.

"She was a resident of Sharmik Nagar. We have registered an accidental death case and further probe is underway. We have mentioned malnourishment (kuposhan) in the FIR," the official informed. PTI COR BNM