Probe begins after viral video shows man being thrashed in MP's Mhow sub jail

Indore, Feb 14 (PTI) A probe was initiated on Friday after a video showed a man being thrashed inside Mhow sub jail in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said.

The footage showed a group assaulting an unidentified man.

"We have taken cognisance of the video circulating on social media. Director General of Prisons GP Singh has ordered an inquiry. The video appears to be old," Superintendent of Indore Central Jail Alka Sonkar told reporters.

Sonkar said she had learnt that sub jailer Manoj Chaurasia has been suspended, though the official added that the order on this was yet to reach her.

"As part of the probe, statements from jail inmates and their families will be recorded. Further action will follow on the basis of the report," Sonkar said.