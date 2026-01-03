'Probe CPI(M) MP’s links' with Sabarimala gold loss case accused: UDF convenor

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 3 (PTI) UDF convenor Adoor Prakash on Saturday urged that a CPI(M) MP's alleged links with the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case should also be investigated.
However, Prakash declined to reveal which MP he was accusing.
He was responding to reporters after Left parties and the BJP criticised him over a photograph in which he was seen along with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony and the prime accused in the gold loss case, Unnikrishnan Potty. Prakash clarified that Potty was from the constituency he represents.
“When he met me and established an acquaintance, I did not know that he was a thief. He had approached me to inaugurate a programme serving meals at Sabarimala,” Prakash said.
He said that as per the invitation, he inaugurated the programme at Sabarimala.
“Later, he came to Delhi and told me that he had come to hand over prasad related to the pooja held at Sabarimala to Sonia Gandhi. Then, at his request, I went to meet Sonia Gandhi,” he said.
Prakash denied making any arrangements for Potty to meet Gandhi.
“After reaching Delhi, Potty contacted me and told me that he had received an appointment to meet Sonia Gandhi and invited me as an MP,” he said. He said several people meet Gandhi daily after taking appointments.
Prakash further alleged that a CPI(M) MP, who is trying to act as a bridge between the Left and the BJP, had played a role in the removal of gold from Sabarimala.
“That person contacted Potty multiple times. Shouldn’t his phone calls be examined as part of the investigation?” he asked. Though reporters suggested the name of a CPI(M) MP, Prakash refused to reveal who he is.
“There are several photographs, including those of the chief minister inaugurating events. The links of all leaders should be investigated,” he said. Prakash said he welcomes any investigation against him.
“If there is an investigation against me, then everything should be probed. The financial sources of several people involved should be checked, which will reveal many details,” he added.
The photograph showing Sonia Gandhi with the prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty along with UDF leaders, has been raised multiple times by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
CPI(M) and BJP leaders have also demanded a probe against Sonia Gandhi in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case. PTI TBA TBA ADB