Probe in Pahalgam attack, Red Fort area blast examples of 'watertight investigations': Shah

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday praised the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack and Delhi blast cases stressing that they are not cases of ordinary policing but outstanding examples of watertight investigation.

Lauding the security forces for neutralising the perpetrators of the Baisaran Valley (Pahalgham) terror attack, Shah said the terrorists wanted to disrupt communal harmony in the country and deliver a blow to the new era of development and tourism that has begun in Kashmir.

Inaugurating a two-day Anti-Terror Conference organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here, he said that the results of the investigation into the Pahalgam terrorist attack will put Pakistan in the dock on international platforms.

The home minister said that the security forces neutralised all three terrorists based on extremely precise intelligence, delivering a stern message to Pakistan.

This is the first terrorist incident in which those who planned the terrorist act were punished by us through Operation Sindoor, and those who carried out the act with the weapons provided to them were neutralised through Operation Mahadev, he said.

Shah said at both ends, the government of India, the Indian security forces and the people of the country have given a strong and befitting reply to Pakistan's terrorist masters through security forces and intelligence agencies.

The minister said a complete and successful investigation was conducted of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which agencies around the world will study.

Shah praised the investigation of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Delhi Police in exposing the complete network behind the Red Fort area blast case.

"...investigations into the Pahalgam and Delhi blast cases are not ordinary policing but outstanding examples of watertight investigation. This is also a great example of how an alert officer can save the country from such a major crisis by remaining vigilant at all times," he said.

He mentioned that the landscape of terrorism in the world is now changing due to the use of technology in terrorist incidents alongside technological advancements, and we too must prepare to prevent this. He said that it is the national responsibility of this conference to anticipate invisible future challenges and to prevent them.

