Probe in Sanjivani Society case has stopped since BJP came to power in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday alleged that after the BJP government came to power in the state, investigation into the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam has almost come to a halt.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Cooperative Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should take cognizance of the matter.

The scam, under probe since 2019, pertains to Sanjivani Credit Society defrauding thousands of investors to the tune of Rs 900 crore.

Gehlot also pointed out irregularities in the Adarsh Credit Co-operative Society scam case.

"Adarsh Credit Co-operative Society cheated people in many states including Rajasthan and Gujarat, and looted their hard-earned money. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached several properties acquired from this looted money, so that the legal process could be completed and the money could be returned to investors," he said.

Gehlot said that after ED attached Adarsh Society's properties on April 8, 2019, officials in Sirohi initiated the process of transferring many lands in the name of the liquidator in 2024 and 2025 without the agency's permission.

He said Sirohi officials auctioned 22 bighas of land at one-fourth the market rate without ED's permission.

"This shows that BJP leaders and state government officials were together in doing injustice to the investors," he said in a post on microblogging site X.

"Similarly, after the BJP government came to power in the state, the investigation of the Sanjivani Society case has also almost stopped. The SOG (special operations group) is no longer considering many people as accused," he said.

"I urge the Prime Minister, Cooperative Minister and Chief Minister to take cognizance of these financial irregularities being committed and take action to provide justice to the victims of societies like Adarsh and Sanjivani in Rajasthan," Gehlot added.