Probe initiated into death of lorry driver: Tripura CM

Agartala, Aug 5 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said a probe has been initiated into the tragic death of a lorry driver in Khowai district’s Chakmaghat.

Mihir Lal Debnath, who was trapped inside the cabin of the cement-laden lorry after the vehicle hit a tree at Chakmaghat in early hours of Tuesday, succumbed as a prolonged rescue operation failed.

“A probe has been initiated in connection with the unfortunate incident at Teliamura where a driver tragically lost his life following a mishap,” the chief minister wrote on X.

In a viral video, one person claimed that machines brought to rescue the driver did not function.

“The concerned authorities have been directed to submit a detailed report at the earliest. Appropriate action will be taken if any negligence is found on the part of any individual," the chief minister said. PTI PS NN