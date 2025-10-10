Probe into firing case: Cops approach MCOCA court to get Ghaywal's passport cancelled

Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) Pune police on Friday approached the special MCOCA court seeking cancellation of the passport of gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who is believed to have fled abroad amid a probe against him in a firing case.

The special court has directed the prosecution to present the legal provision related to this request, a Pune police official said.

He added that the probe into the firing incident involving Ghaywal was transferred to the Pune Crime Branch during the day.

Members of Ghaywal's gang allegedly shot at local resident Prakash Dhumal and attacked a student with sharp weapons on September 17 amid a road rage incident in Kothrud area, as per police.

Based on complaints filed by the two victims, two FIRs were registered and sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were invoked against Ghaywal and eight members of his gang, the official said.

"The probe has been transferred to the Crime Branch. Meanwhile, MCOCA was revoked against Sachin Ghaywal, brother of Nilesh Ghaywal, in connection with the firing incident," the official added.

Five members of the Ghaywal gang were produced in court, which remanded them in judicial custody, he said.

Nilesh Ghaywal, wanted on charges of murder and extortion, managed to obtain a passport despite his criminal background, causing embarrassment to the home department. PTI COR BNM