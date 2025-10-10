Probe into firing case involving absconding gangster Ghaywal transferred to Pune Crime Branch

Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) The probe into the firing incident involving absconding gangster Nilesh Ghaywal was on Friday transferred to the Pune Crime Branch, a police official said.

Members of Ghaywal's gang allegedly shot at local resident Prakash Dhumal and attacked a student with sharp weapons on September 17 amid a road rage incident in Kothrud area, as per police.

Based on complaints filed by the two victims, two FIRs were registered and sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were invoked against Ghaywal and eight members of his gang, the official said.

"The probe has been transferred to the Crime Branch. Meanwhile, MCOCA was revoked against Sachin Ghaywal, brother of Nilesh Ghaywal, in connection with the firing incident," the official added.

Five members of the Ghaywal gang were produced in a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody, he said.

Nilesh Ghaywal, wanted on charges of murder and extortion, is suspected to have fled to a foreign country amid probe into the firing case. The gangster managed to obtain a passport despite his criminal background, causing embarrassment to the home department.