Probe into mega mephedrone haul nets Rs 43.80 cr worth of contraband from Powai

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) The probe into the mega Rs 390 crore mephedrone haul by Mumbai police led to seizure of another consignment of the contraband worth Rs 43.97 crore from Powai in the central-eastern part of the metropolis on Thursday, an official said.

Mumbai police had seized more than 187 kilograms mephedrone worth Rs 382 crore following a raid in Mysuru in neighbouring Karnataka last week. The The probe into the case began in April this year after a man was held with 52 grams of mephedrone in Sakinaka in western Mumbai, and his interrogation led police to three more persons, from whom 4.53 kilogram mephedrone worth Rs 8 crore was recovered.

Eight persons have been arrested in the case so far.

"Based on the interrogation of the arrested accused, a further consignment of 21.9 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 43.80 crore was seized from Powai along with chemicals worth Rs 16 lakh used in manufacturing the contraband," the official said.

The total haul in the case now stands at more than 210 kilograms of mephedrone worth almost Rs 435 crore, the official informed.

Further probe into the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case is underway to unravel the peddling network as well as the supply chain of items used to manufacture mephedrone, he added. PTI ZA BNM