Probe into terror suspect allegedly using mobile phone at prison should be handed to NIA: BJP leader

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday demanded that the case concerning a terror suspect allegedly using a mobile phone in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail here be handed over to the NIA for a detailed probe.

The BJP leader said an investigation needs to be done to find out as to with whom the terror suspect was in contact over the phone.

He also expressed suspicion about any links between the terror suspect and those connected to the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, that left 12 people dead.

Recently, there was a row over videos purportedly showing inmates, including notorious criminals and a terror suspect enjoying preferential treatment inside the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru.

The videos that had emerged last week allegedly showed notorious criminals, including serial rapist Umesh Reddy and a terror suspect who is said to be -- Juhad Hameed Shakeel Manna, using smartphones, as part of the alleged preferential treatment they enjoyed inside the high-security prison.

"There is suspicion that the incident in Delhi was a terrorist act. It is yet to be confirmed and central probe agencies have arrested some people in connection with the incident. At the same time, an incident has come to light where a terror suspect used a mobile phone in Parappana Agrahara jail," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "It needs to be probed whether the terror suspect at the Parappana Agrahara prison has any links with the perpetrators behind the blast in Delhi. Was he in any way directly or indirectly involved? This is very important. The investigation has to be done in this angle too. For the probe in this angle, the investigation should be given to the National Investigation Agency." "With whom was he talking over the phone? Who supplied him the phone? Who is behind it? All of this has to come out. This is an act of treason and a matter concerning national security," Ashoka said, expressing suspicion.

Noting that doctors and other highly educated people are indulging in terror activities, the BJP leader, pointing at the Delhi blast, incident said they are "high-tech terrorists", and there is need to be more vigilant about them.

Appeasement of a particular community by the Congress is the reason for all of this, he alleged.

The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said. PTI KSU KH