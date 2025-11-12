Probe into woman's murder must suffer no laxity: Ex-Himachal CM to Congress govt

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 12 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday demanded that the government ensure that there is no laxity in the investigation of the murder of a married woman in Sasan Village of Hamirpur district.

The BJP leader condoled with the 40-year-old woman's family at their house in Sassan village.

On November 3, the woman was hit by a sharp-edged weapon when she resisted a rape bid allegedly by a 14-year-old boy. She died six days later at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMR)-Chandigarh. According to the police, the woman was cutting grass in a field when the teenager tried to sexually assault her.

The boy has reportedly confessed to the crime and is lodged in a juvenile home. On November 9, the woman's family blocked the Hamirpur-Dharamshala National Highway for about three hours by keeping her body on the road.

According to the police, her husband is a class IV government employee.

The woman is survived by him and the couple's mentally challenged child. Thakur, a former Himachal Pradesh chief minister, said Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma has pledged to give Rs 3,000 per month for the child's upbringing. PTI COR BPL VN VN