Probe launched after deepfake video of PM Modi, Dhami surfaces online

Dehradun, Jan 9 (PTI) Police have launched a probe after a purported deepfake video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami surfaced on social media in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Police said that a case was registered at the Cyber ​​Crime police station here on Thursday based on a complaint filed by an individual.

The complainant alleged that the video was created on Facebook using AI, containing baseless and objectionable statements about the Ankita murder case.

The complainant demanded police action, stating that this act not only harmed the dignity of constitutional offices but also attempted to create unrest in society and disrupt law and order. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ