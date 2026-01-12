Probe launched after drone sighted over Kannur Central Jail

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 12 (PTI) A probe has been launched after a drone was suspected to have been flown over the Kannur Central Jail here, police on Monday said.

Kannur Town Police registered a case following a complaint filed by the Joint Superintendent of the Central Jail on Sunday, officials said.

According to the FIR, a drone-like object was seen flying near the cattle shed of the jail between 4.20 pm and 4.30 pm on Saturday.

The object later moved towards the women’s jail section, the FIR said.

Police said jail officials who noticed the object believed it to be a drone flying within the prison premises.

In recent months, several attempts to smuggle contraband, including drugs, near the Kannur Central Jail have been thwarted.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the drone was used to drop any contraband inside the high-security area.

Hashish oil was recently recovered from a prisoner, they added.

In the wake of the incident, prison authorities have decided to intensify security arrangements, including deploying additional personnel at watchtowers to monitor illegal drone activity over the jail premises, police said.