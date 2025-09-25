Probe launched after firing at BJP district president's house in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Police have launched a probe after unidentified assailants opened fire at the residence of BJP's Mathura district president Nirbhay Pandey and allegedly threatened to kill Cabinet Minister Laxmi Narayan's representative and nephew, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said an FIR has been lodged and a manhunt is underway to trace the accused over the incidents that took place in the Kosi Kalan town late Wednesday night.

"Based on the complaint, it has come to light that Pandey, who lives in the Narshi village locality of Kosi Kalan, first received a call at around 8 pm from notorious criminal Lokesh Pandit of Bharatpur. He warned Pandey not to support his rival Jassi Kinnar in a land dispute. Around 10 pm, shots were fired at Pandey's house," Rawat said.

The police said when Narayan's representative and nephew, Nardev Chaudhary, arrived at Pandey's house after the incident, he too was allegedly threatened with dire consequences.

According to the police, Lokesh Pandit, a native of Kathumar in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, is currently staying with his grandmother in Kosi Kalan. He is an inter-state criminal facing more than two dozen serious cases in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the police said.

"He was recently released on bail. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused and he will be arrested soon," the SP (rural) added.