Probe launched after man points revolver during clash between two gangs in Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala), Feb 22 (PTI) Two gangs allegedly clashed at Thrikunnapuzha here in the early hours of Sunday, with one person reportedly brandishing a revolver during the incident, police said.

According to police, a gang led by Praveen Prasanan and another led by Mannarsala Mahesh confronted each other at around 1 am near the Valiyakulangara temple festival at Thrikunnapuzha.

Police officials at the Thrikunnapuzha station said the incident stemmed from a dispute at a beer parlour on Saturday evening.

Later, both gangs came face to face at the temple festival in the wee hours of Sunday, leading to the clash.

During the altercation, a person identified as Vishnu Sathyan of Thrikunnapuzha allegedly pointed a revolver at members of the rival gang, police said.

However, realising that there were no bullets in the weapon, members of the opposite gang allegedly attacked him with a wooden plank, causing serious injuries.

Police said around 10 persons from both gangs sustained injuries and were admitted to different hospitals in the area.

The revolver has been recovered and will be sent for forensic examination, police said.

Officials added that a case will be registered soon, and further investigation is underway.