Probe launched as MP sarpanch says wasn’t allowed to hoist tricolour on R-Day over caste

Rajgarh, Jan 27 (PTI) The authorities have initiated a probe after a sarpanch from Madhya Pradesh alleged that he was not allowed to hoist the tricolour in their village on Republic Day due to his caste. Congress’ Digvijaya Singh said he faced discrimination for being a Dalit.

The alleged incident took place in Tarena village panchayat under Biora tehsil in Rajgarh district.

Instead of him, sarpanch Man Singh Verma alleged, an employment assistant named Lakhan Singh hoisted the national flag during an event in their village on January 26. It happened because “I am a Varma”, he said.

Biora Janpad Panchayat’s Chief Executive Officer Ishwar Verma said that the sarpanch has complained that he was not allowed to hoist the tricolour on Republic Day.

A probe is being conducted and further action will be taken after it, Verma said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded action against the employee, who hoisted the flag in place of the sarpanch, and asked if it was a crime to be from the Scheduled Caste.

“Does the sarpanch not have the right to hoist the flag in the Panchayat Bhawan? I request the chief minister that such guilty Rojgar Sahayak Lakhan Singh should be immediately suspended and action should be taken under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.” PTI COR ADU NR