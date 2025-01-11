Probe launched into collapse of under-construction building at Kannauj railway station: Vaishnaw

Pune, Jan 11 (PTI) Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that an inquiry has been initiated into the collapse of an under-construction building at Kannauj station in Uttar Pradesh that injured at least 23 persons.

“A very tragic incident has occurred, and immediate action has been taken. An inquiry committee has also been set up there,” said Vaishnaw, who was in Pune to attend a slew of events.

An under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station collapsed on Saturday afternoon, trapping around two dozen workers under the rubble, officials said. At least 23 people have been injured in the incident. Six of them were pulled out of the debris and rushed to hospital, they said.

The North Eastern Railway said it has constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident. PTI SPK NR