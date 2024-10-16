Probe launched into unregulated private schools violating education rules, says Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) The Kerala Education Department has started an investigation to find out mushrooming private schools in the state that are functioning in violation of rules, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Wednesday.

He said that the Director of Public Instruction has been deputed to lead the investigation in all districts with the help of his junior education officials to identify such schools.

"Stringent action will be taken against such schools," Sivankutty said.

In a press conference here, he also hinted at action against aided schools in Kerala that are still collecting huge money from the parents towards 'donation' or building funds.

"We need to put an end to this. Kerala is a state where the state government is investing heavily in public education and its infrastructure. So we are starting an investigation to identify such schools that function in violation of the Kerala Education Rules," Sivankutty said.

He said now in Kerala the situation is such that anyone could rent a house, keep a board, and start a school, where students do not even have space to gather.

"They appoint teachers without any qualification, design their own syllabus, decide their own examination dates and question papers, and award marks on their own. They are also collecting huge fees from parents--not only tuition fees but money under almost 10 different heads," the minister said.

He said these schools function in complete violation of the existing rules and do not provide systematic education to students.

"For children in pre-primary classes, education is not just about studying books. They develop their personality and character through peer interaction, games, and gathering. These schools have no facility to promote any such activities," Sivankutty added.

The minister said at present the government does not have the actual number of such schools functioning in Kerala and the investigation would bring out these numbers.

He was holding a press conference to launch the E-Cube Hindi Language Lab for students in Upper Primary classes to help them learn communicative Hindi better.

Sivankutty said that the government curriculum now wants every student to learn at least two other languages in addition to their mother tongue, and the ICT (Information, Communication and Technology) is being given prominence in public education.

The government has earlier launched the E-Cube English Language Lab to help students master communicative English better.

He said the state school festival will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from January 4 to 10, where more than 15,000 students will compete in over 249 items. PTI KPK TGB ROH