Probe launched to determine if Thiruvalla spa sexual assault was ‘hired’ attack: Police

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) A probe would be conducted to ascertain whether the alleged sexual assault on a spa employee by a gang here was a 'hired' act, District Police Chief R Anand said on Saturday.

He was briefing reporters on the investigation into the incident that occurred on February 1, when a six-member gang led by history-sheeter Subin Alexander barged into a spa in Thiruvalla and "sexually assaulted" a woman employee at knifepoint while demanding money.

Police have arrested Alexander and his associate, Berlin Das, while four others involved in the incident remain at large.

The victim and the spa owner on Saturday told reporters that they suspected rival firms may have hired Alexander and his gang to carry out the attack.

"We will probe that aspect, as the statement of the spa owner has already been recorded. A detailed investigation is underway," Anand said.

According to him, the preliminary probe revealed that Alexander demanded money and committed the crime after the demand was refused.

The district police chief denied any lapses on the part of the police in the investigation.

"We received information from the Special Branch, which was promptly passed on to the Thiruvalla police station. The investigation was launched even before the victim lodged a formal complaint," he said.

Anand said action had already been taken against police personnel with links to anti-social elements in the district before the incident.

He added that efforts were underway to trace the remaining accused, led by the Thiruvalla Deputy Superintendent of Police, and steps would be taken to invoke the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against Alexander.

"A proposal in this regard will be submitted to the District Collector soon," he said, adding that Alexander had previously faced preventive detention under KAAPA.

Anand stated that the investigation would be completed within the stipulated time and a charge sheet would be filed within the statutory period.

He also said steps to curb anti-social activities in the district had been initiated and would be strengthened further. PTI TBA SSK