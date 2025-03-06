Probe launched to trace missing girl students in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 6 (PTI) The police have launched an investigation to trace two girl students, who went missing from Tanur in this district.

Both class 12 students of a government higher secondary school had left home to attend an examination on Wednesday, but never appeared for it, the police said on Thursday.

School teachers informed their family members, following which a complaint was lodged with the Tanur police.

According to police sources, the girls' mobile phone tower location was traced to Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from Tirur railway station, recorded on Wednesday afternoon, showed the girls arriving there.

However, they reportedly had changed out of their school uniforms into different clothes, leading investigators to believe they may have boarded a train from Tirur, sources said. PTI ARM ARM ROH