Probe links of international racket in Sabarimala gold loss case, says Cong leader Chennithala

Kottayam (Kerala), Dec 5 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said he will submit a letter to the police team probing the Sabarimala gold loss case demanding an investigation into links to a global racket involved in trafficking antiquities.
Speaking to reporters here, Chennithala said that there were indications of transactions involving a group reportedly led by antiques dealer Subhash Kapoor in the case, but no evidence had been obtained so far.
He said the value of the gold plates stolen from Sabarimala could touch around Rs 500 crore in the international black market for antiquities, though the worth is estimated at around Rs 50 crore otherwise.
He said that the gold lost from Sabarimala is not a local conspiracy.
He alleged that a larger conspiracy existed to smuggle valuable objects from temples in Kerala.
"It is a major transaction involving an international smuggling network. What we see now is only the tip of the iceberg. The probe must not stop here. All links should be exposed," he said.
Chennithala also criticised the state government and CPI(M) leadership over the case.
According to him, two top CPI(M) leaders have been arrested, and the court denied them bail. "Yet the chief minister has not spoken on the matter. Why has the CPI(M) not taken action? The government is protecting the accused," he alleged.
Chennithala alleged that CPI(M) MP John Brittas is working in Delhi as a "broker" for CM Pinarayi Vijayan. It became clear from a statement by the Union Education Minister in the Rajya Sabha.
Dharmendra Pradhan had said Brittas acted as a "bridge" between the Kerala government and the Union government to sign the MoU for the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.
The Congress leader alleged that Brittas was sent to Delhi not to protect the state's interests, but to protect those of Vijayan.
Chennithala claimed that a strong political wave was forming in favour of the UDF in Kerala.
"People are looking for change. There is visible anti-incumbency against the LDF's 10-year rule. This local body election has turned into a political battle," he said.
The Congress leader alleged that the state government weakened local self-government institutions by withholding funds and taking away powers.
"The UDF has promised complete financial freedom and funds to local bodies," Chennithala said, adding that their manifesto focused on strengthening grassroots governance. PTI TBA TBA KH