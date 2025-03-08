Probe Madkaikar's statement about bribing Goa minister's PA to clear file: TMC leader

Panaji, Mar 8 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies should probe the statement of BJP leader Pandurang Madkaikar that he paid Rs 15-20 lakh as bribe to the personal assistant of a minister in the Pramod Sawant government in Goa to get a file cleared, Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Trojano D'Mello said here on Saturday.

Madkaikar, a former state minister, had made the controversial statement on Tuesday after meeting his party's national general secretary BL Santhosh here.

"This statement is very serious. If it was made by some opposition member, then he would have been summoned for interrogation by all agencies including the CBI and ED. A minister in the Sawant government is seeking proof. Madkaikar himself is proof. He should be questioned," D'Mello told reporters.

"The giver of the bribe is equally responsible as the one who accepts it. Why is Chief Minister Sawant silent on the issue," the TMC leader further asked.