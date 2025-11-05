'Probe not impartial': UP court acquits 3 men accused of firing at police team in 2003

Bareilly (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A local court here has acquitted three men accused of firing at a police team 22 years ago, citing inconsistencies and lack of credible evidence in the prosecution's case.

Special Judge (Anti-Corruption) Tabrez Ahmad acquitted the three accused-- Munnan Khan (55), Sadaqat (54) and Ibne Hasan (55)-- on November 1, observing that the investigation was not impartial, said Additional District Government Counsel Sachin Jaiswal on Wednesday.

The case dates back to January 23, 2003, when then SHO M P Ashok of Izzatnagar police station lodged a case alleging that he and his team -- Sub-Inspector Veer Singh, Constable Rakesh Kumar, and driver Rajendra Kumar -- were on patrol duty near a brick kiln when they were fired upon by three men hiding near a wood depot around 4:30 am.

The police claimed they returned fire and arrested the accused on the spot, recovering two country-made pistols and cartridges from them.

However, during the trial, the court noted serious lapses in the investigation. Despite presenting 11 witnesses, the police failed to produce any independent witness or documentary proof such as the official logbook showing the team's departure from the police station, Jaiswal said.

The recovered weapons and cartridges were also not properly substantiated in the court, and no empty shells were found at the alleged scene of firing, the Additional DGC said.

In its judgment, the court remarked that the oral testimonies and alleged recoveries appeared doubtful, and the investigation was not impartial. It concluded that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Citing contradictions, inconsistencies, and lack of credible evidence, the court acquitted all three accused, granting them the benefit of doubt after a 22-year-long legal battle. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK